BRIEF-Jun Yang Financial Holdings enters into placing agreement
* Company as issuer and Convoy Asset Management as placing agent, entered into a placing agreement
Jan 3 J&J Snack Foods Corp :
* J&J Snack Foods Corp acquires Hill & Valley Premium Bakery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company as issuer and Convoy Asset Management as placing agent, entered into a placing agreement
* Bob Evans Farms-will be obligated to pay to golden gate capital termination fee of $15.0 million if purchase agreement terminated in certain circumstances
* Sprague Resources LP announces agreement to acquire capital terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island