BRIEF-Textron says price pressure in Q4 hurt business jet volume - Conf call
* Says expect growth in industrial and systems businesses in 2017, with flat revenue at Bell and aviation units
Jan 3 Ormat Technologies Inc :
* Ormat Technologies inc - initial consideration for acquisition is $35 million
* Ormat technologies inc - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of business and assets of viridity energy, inc
* Ormat - additional contingent consideration will be payable upon achievement of certain milestones measured at end of fiscal years 2017 and 2020
* Ormat technologies inc - expect viridity to generate a positive operating income in 2017
* Select Sands acquires 457 acres 3 miles northwest of Sandtown Project, Northeast Arksansas, U.S.
* Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it sold another 4.6 percent stake in Kenon Holdings for 112.5 million shekels ($30 million), or 45 shekels a share to Ansonia Holdings Singapore.