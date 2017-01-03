Jan 3 Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp :
* Inotek announces top-line results for matrx-1, first phase
3 trial of trabodenoson for glaucoma
* Inotek pharmaceuticals corp - trial did not achieve
superiority to placebo at all 12 time points
* Inotek pharmaceuticals corp - no significant safety or
tolerability events reported. Safety profile of trabodenoson was
comparable to placebo
* Inotek pharmaceuticals corp - results of fdc phase 2
trial, which is substantially enrolled and for which we expect
to report top-line data mid-year
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals corp - 4 subjects (2.2%)
discontinued trial due to a treatment-related adverse event
