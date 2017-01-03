Fitch Revises Nigeria's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'B+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Nigeria's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'B+'. The issue ratings on Nigeria's senior unsecured foreign currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'B'. KEY