BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange says NYSE MKT will be known as NYSE American
* New York Stock Exchange will continue to operate as premium venue for corporate listings
Jan 3 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc :
* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces positive interim results from phase ii clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa (air dnase) for the treatment of cystic fibrosis
* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc- "We are looking forward to reporting full results from study before end of Q1 of 2017."
* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc- no serious adverse events were reported in interim results from phase II clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. announces public offering of common stock
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexican cement company Cemex SAB de CV said on Wednesday it was going ahead with its plan to sell its 23 percent stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV, a move that could raise as much as $410 million.