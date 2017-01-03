BRIEF-SL Green sells Tarrytown NY office property
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 3 Iron Mountain Inc :
* Arkive Inc - announced acquisition of assets from Iron Mountain Incorporated
* Arkive-Acquisition completes mandates set forth by DOJ,Canada's competition bureau that required Iron Mountain to divest holdings in specific markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it sold another 4.6 percent stake in Kenon Holdings for 112.5 million shekels ($30 million), or 45 shekels a share to Ansonia Holdings Singapore.
Jan 25 Media group MTG, controlled by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, said on Wednesday it had sold its stake in Czech FTV Prima Holding and was considering raising its ownership in online gaming firm InnoGames.