Jan 3 Entravision Communications Corp :

* Entravision Communications Corporation announces partial debt payment

* Entravision Communications - made prepayment on Dec 30 of $20 million of term loans under senior secured term loan credit facility entered on May 31, 2013

* Entravision Communications Corp- Entravision funded this prepayment by using cash on hand

* Entravision Communications Corp- following prepayment, approximately $293 million remained outstanding under company's term loan credit facility