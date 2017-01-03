UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 3 Speedy Global Holdings Ltd :
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 4 jan 2017
* Informed by CEO Huang Chih Shen that Sky Halo entered into MOU with third party regarding possible sale of 402.6 million ordinary shares in co's share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources