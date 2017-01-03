Jan 3 Speedy Global Holdings Ltd :

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 4 jan 2017

* Informed by CEO Huang Chih Shen that Sky Halo entered into MOU with third party regarding possible sale of 402.6 million ordinary shares in co's share capital