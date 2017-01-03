Jan 3 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc -
* J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. announces arbitration
proceedings
* J B Hunt Transport Services - Resolution of matter will
not have material effect on current, prior financial results nor
ongoing delivery of services
* J B Hunt Transport Services Inc - Revenue division shall
be a negotiated provision determined by parties and reviewed
quarterly
* J B Hunt Transport Services - Exercised right to
arbitrate revenue division provided for in joint service
agreement between unit and BNSF Railway Co
* Has requested that fairness of revenue division be
reviewed by a panel of arbitrators
* J B Hunt Transport Services - Arbitration pertains to
division of revenue collected under JSA beginning May 1, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: