BRIEF-Select Sands acquires 457 acres near Sandtown Project, Northeast Arksansas
* Select Sands acquires 457 acres 3 miles northwest of Sandtown Project, Northeast Arksansas, U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 3 Syngenta AG says
* In the context of the EU anti-trust review, ChemChina and Syngenta have requested a further 10 day extension of the review period until 12 April 2017
* The extension is to allow sufficient time for the discussion of remedy proposals
* The standard timeline for a Phase II review is 90 working days with a possible extension of 20 working days; with today's announcement, the full 20 days has been granted.
* ChemChina and Syngenta remain fully committed to the transaction and are confident of its closure. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Select Sands acquires 457 acres 3 miles northwest of Sandtown Project, Northeast Arksansas, U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexican cement giant Cemex said on Wednesday it will offer to sell up to a 23 percent stake it owns in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, as part of Cemex's plan to shed certain assets.
* Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it sold another 4.6 percent stake in Kenon Holdings for 112.5 million shekels ($30 million), or 45 shekels a share to Ansonia Holdings Singapore.