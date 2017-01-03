BRIEF-Aurora Spine announces new CFO
* Says announced the appointment of Sarina Mason as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 6, 2017
Jan 3 (Reuters) -
* U.S. FDA conditionally approves tanovea-ca1, first new animal drug for treating lymphoma in dogs Source text: bit.ly/2ivzT56
* Says the Japanese patent authorities has decided to approve the companys patent application comprising the nanoparticles that are the foundation of the SpagoPix project
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories reported quarterly sales just shy of Wall Street expectations, largely weighed by a strong dollar and waning demand for its nutrition products, and forecast current-quarter adjusted profit below estimates.