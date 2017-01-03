BRIEF-Aurora Spine announces new CFO
* Says announced the appointment of Sarina Mason as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 6, 2017
Jan 3 Sharp Edge Labs, Inc:
* Enters into drug discovery collaboration with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
* Under collaboration, Sumitomo Dainippon to make its proprietary compound library available to Co for use in drug discovery platform
* Co's proprietary biosensor platform will be used to screen, identify compounds to correct trafficking defects in neurodegenerative diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says the Japanese patent authorities has decided to approve the companys patent application comprising the nanoparticles that are the foundation of the SpagoPix project
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories reported quarterly sales just shy of Wall Street expectations, largely weighed by a strong dollar and waning demand for its nutrition products, and forecast current-quarter adjusted profit below estimates.