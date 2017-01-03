Jan 3 Sharp Edge Labs, Inc:

* Enters into drug discovery collaboration with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

* Under collaboration, Sumitomo Dainippon to make its proprietary compound library available to Co for use in drug discovery platform

* Co's proprietary biosensor platform will be used to screen, identify compounds to correct trafficking defects in neurodegenerative diseases