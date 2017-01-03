BRIEF-Abbott CEO says is optimistic about the Trump administration: Conf Call
* Abbott says expect challenging conditions in China's nutrition market to continue in the near term: Conf Call
Jan 3 (Reuters) -
* Ford CEO Fields says he is encouraged by the 'pro-growth' agenda he expects from incoming Trump administration
* Ford CEO Fields says "I'm a strong believer that the right policies will prevail" when asked if concerned about possible 35 percent tariff on Ford products made in Mexico
* Ford CEO Fields says Mexico, U.S. plant moves are "a vote of confidence" for Trump
* Abbott says expect challenging conditions in China's nutrition market to continue in the near term: Conf Call
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.
BOSTON, Jan 25 State Street Corp executives on Wednesday moved to soften the blow of losing $1 trillion in BlackRock assets to a rival by saying the move was not part of a broader trend.