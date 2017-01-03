BRIEF-Aurora Spine announces new CFO
* Says announced the appointment of Sarina Mason as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 6, 2017
Jan 3 Bastide Le Confort Medical SA :
* Announces the finalization of 4 acquisitions in France
* Announces the acquisition of 95 pct of the share capital of Bordo2 Médical
* Acquires 100 pct of the capital of ATS
* Acquires 100 pct of the company Air+ Santé
* Finalized in December the acquisition of 100 pct of the capital of the company Medsoft specialized in the sale of solutions and services in stomatherapy-urology
* Expects to see a revenue increase of 8 million euros with the acquisitions Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the Japanese patent authorities has decided to approve the companys patent application comprising the nanoparticles that are the foundation of the SpagoPix project
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories reported quarterly sales just shy of Wall Street expectations, largely weighed by a strong dollar and waning demand for its nutrition products, and forecast current-quarter adjusted profit below estimates.