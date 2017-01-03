Jan 3 Bastide Le Confort Medical SA :

* Announces the finalization of 4 acquisitions in France

* Announces the acquisition of 95 pct of the share capital of Bordo2 Médical

* Acquires 100 pct of the capital of ATS

* Acquires 100 pct of the company Air+ Santé

* Finalized in December the acquisition of 100 pct of the capital of the company Medsoft specialized in the sale of solutions and services in stomatherapy-urology

* Expects to see a revenue increase of 8 million euros with the acquisitions Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)