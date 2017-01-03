BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange says NYSE MKT will be known as NYSE American
* New York Stock Exchange will continue to operate as premium venue for corporate listings
Jan 3 Xerox Corp :
* Xerox Corp - Xerox completes separation of Conduent
* Xerox Corp - in connection with spin-off, Xerox received a cash transfer from Conduent of $1.8 billion
* Xerox Corp - intends to use cash transfer, along with cash on hand, to retire approximately $2.0 billion in debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. announces public offering of common stock
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexican cement company Cemex SAB de CV said on Wednesday it was going ahead with its plan to sell its 23 percent stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV, a move that could raise as much as $410 million.