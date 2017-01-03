BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange says NYSE MKT will be known as NYSE American
* New York Stock Exchange will continue to operate as premium venue for corporate listings
Jan 3 Viad Corp :
* Effective dec 28 wholly-owned subsidiary entered into credit agreement for a $38 million revolving credit facility- sec filing
* Viad Corp - loans under credit agreement have a maturity date of December 28, 2017 - sec filing
* Viad Corp - proceeds from loans made under credit agreement will be used in connection with company's acquisition of business of flyover Canada Source text bit.ly/2iE1DVy Further company coverage:
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. announces public offering of common stock
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexican cement company Cemex SAB de CV said on Wednesday it was going ahead with its plan to sell its 23 percent stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV, a move that could raise as much as $410 million.