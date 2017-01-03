BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange says NYSE MKT will be known as NYSE American
* New York Stock Exchange will continue to operate as premium venue for corporate listings
Jan 3 Myokardia Inc :
* Myokardia Inc - Sanofi has notified company that it has elected to continue global cardiomyopathy research collaboration formed in August 2014
* Myokardia Inc - Myokardia is now eligible for a $45 million milestone payment payable by January 31, 2017.
* Myokardia Inc - intends to initiate a phase 1 study of MYK-491 in healthy volunteers in first half of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. announces public offering of common stock
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexican cement company Cemex SAB de CV said on Wednesday it was going ahead with its plan to sell its 23 percent stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV, a move that could raise as much as $410 million.