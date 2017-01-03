BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange says NYSE MKT will be known as NYSE American
* New York Stock Exchange will continue to operate as premium venue for corporate listings
Jan 3 Mdu Resources Group Inc :
* Montana-Dakota Utilities Co signs agreement to purchase power from wind farm expansion
* Agreement also includes an option for Montana-Dakota to buy project at close of construction.
* Expansion includes 13 to 16 turbines, depending on turbine size selected, and will be constructed by ACE
* MDU Resources Group - expansion of thunder spirit wind will boost combined production at wind farm to approximately 150 megawatts of renewable energy
* MDU Resources Group -signed a 25-year agreement with a subsidiary of Allete Clean Energy to purchase power from a wind farm expansion
* MDU Resources Group - if Montana-Dakota buys project, capital will be incremental to capital expenditure forecast of $1.24 billion for 2017 through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New York Stock Exchange will continue to operate as premium venue for corporate listings
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. announces public offering of common stock
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexican cement company Cemex SAB de CV said on Wednesday it was going ahead with its plan to sell its 23 percent stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV, a move that could raise as much as $410 million.