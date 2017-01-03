Jan 3 Revlon Inc -
* Company expects to eliminate approximately 350 positions
worldwide
* Revlon Inc - Expects to recognize approximately $65
million to $75 million of total pre-tax restructuring and
related charges
* Revlon Inc- Company expects that it will record for 2016
an estimated pre-tax restructuring charge of approximately $30
million
* Revlon Inc - Expects that all of integration restructuring
charges will be paid in cash
* Revlon Inc - "Is continuing to evaluate related to
integrating Elizabeth Arden organization into company's
business"
* Revlon - Has identified incremental annualized synergies,
cost reductions expected to exceed previously-disclosed $140
million estimate - SEC filing
* Revlon -Anticipates to incur significant
integration-related capital expenditures,non-restructuring
integration costs related to restructuring actions
Source text: (bit.ly/2j4EXyk)
