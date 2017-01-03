Jan 3 Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA -
* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA - Newron announces encouraging
preliminary results of its Phase IIA study with Evenamide in
patients with schizophrenia
* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA- Evenamide in range of 15-25 mg
bid (30-50 mg/day) was well tolerated
* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA - Study shows patients treated
with Evenamide showed improvement on symptoms of schizophrenia
assessed by PANSS
* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA- Two patients in Evenamide
group discontinued treatment due to AES: Seizure (n=1) and
Atrial Fibrillation (n=1)
* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA - Study found no evidence of
worsening of extrapyramidal symptoms, abnormal ECG findings with
Evenamide treatment, compared to placebo
