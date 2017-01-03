BRIEF-Abbott CEO says is optimistic about the Trump administration: Conf Call
* Abbott says expect challenging conditions in China's nutrition market to continue in the near term: Conf Call
Jan 3 (Reuters) -
* Ford CEO Fields on CNBC says less than 15 percent of "our sales in the U.S." comes from Mexico
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.
BOSTON, Jan 25 State Street Corp executives on Wednesday moved to soften the blow of losing $1 trillion in BlackRock assets to a rival by saying the move was not part of a broader trend.