Jan 4 Nikkei:

* Nippon Piston Ring to spend 1 billion Yen to boost output of valve seats by 30% in india - Nikkei

* Nippon Piston Ring by fiscal 2017, aims to boost sales 5% from fiscal 2015 levels to 55 billion Yen, of which around 60% will come from overseas - Nikkei