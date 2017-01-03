UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 4 Nikkei:
* Nippon Piston Ring to spend 1 billion Yen to boost output of valve seats by 30% in india - Nikkei
* Nippon Piston Ring by fiscal 2017, aims to boost sales 5% from fiscal 2015 levels to 55 billion Yen, of which around 60% will come from overseas - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2i7ozc2) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources