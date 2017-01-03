Jan 4 Redflex Holdings Ltd

* Termination of ATVAM project agreement in Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Technology & Security Comprehensive Control Co. Ltd has given company a valid written notice of termination

* Termination of its automated traffic violations administering & monitoring (atvam) project agreement for region 3

* Currently anticipates to continue to supply photo enforcement equipment and software to tahakom for its traffic enforcement program throughout Kingdom