Jan 4 Insurance Australia Group Ltd
* has finalised its catastrophe reinsurance program for 2017
calendar year
* reinsurance program constructed in a similar manner to
prior years, and provides gross reinsurance protection of up to
$7 billion
* iag retains first $250 million of each loss ($200 million
post-quota share), with three prepaid reinstatements secured for
lower layer of main program
* iag's 2017 catastrophe reinsurance program contains an
increased multi- year component, which involves several
counterparties
* program covers all territories in which iag operates, with
exception of its joint venture interest in India
* in addition, IAG has a separate natural perils cover of
$96 million in excess of $680 million
* combination of all catastrophe covers results in
post-quota share first event retentions of $200 million for
australia, nz$200 million for NZ
