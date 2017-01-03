Jan 3 Welltower Inc :

* Welltower Inc - board extended tenure of chief executive officer Thomas J. Derosa for an additional 3-year period through April 2020

* Welltower Inc - announced a new organization structure to support "continued growth of its healthcare real estate portfolio"

* Welltower Inc - Jeffrey Miller, chief operating officer, has decided to retire effective February 1, 2017

* Welltower Inc - chief operating officer function will also be eliminated

* Chief financial officer Scott Estes will assume additional responsibilities for information management

* Welltower - due to changes to organization structure , role of CIO currently held by Scott Brinker, is being eliminated effective as of Tuesday

* Role of chief investment officer is being eliminated effective as of Tuesday