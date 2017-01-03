Jan 4 Kong Sun Holdings Ltd

* Kong Sun Yongtai (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), as trustor, entered into asset management agreement

* agreement with xinhua FTSE asset management as manager and China Bohai Bank as trustee

* pursuant to deal, Kong Sun Yongtai has agreed to entrust a total amount of not exceeding rmb1 billion as entrusted assets

* deal in relation to investment and management of entrusted assets. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: