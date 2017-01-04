BRIEF-Zhejiang DIAn Diagnostics sees FY 2016 net profit up 30 pct to 60 pct
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 227.2 million yuan to 279.7 million yuan
Jan 4 Sanofi :
* Sanofi announced today that Soliqua(TM) 100/33 (insulin glargine 100 Units/mL & lixisenatide(*) 33 mcg/mL injection) is now available by prescription in U.S. pharmacies.
* Soliqua 100/33 is indicated for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled on basal insulin (less than 60 Units daily) or lixisenatide.
* "We are encouraged by the potential of Soliqua 100/33, which has demonstrated superior HbA1c lowering versus Lantus," said Peter Guenter, Executive Vice President, Head, Global Diabetes & Cardiovascular Business Unit, Sanofi.
* Says has received an order from a US authority worth about 450,000 Swedish crowns ($50,990.35)
NEW YORK, Jan 24 The top executives of Aetna and Humana on Tuesday issued a joint statement saying that they continue to believe in their $34 billion merger deal after a court ruled against it for antitrust reasons, and said that they would consider all available options.