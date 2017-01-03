BRIEF-China Success Finance Group says Success Guarantee entered into JV agreement
* Success Guarantee entered into JV agreement with Shengshi Success Investment
Jan 3 (Reuters) -
* Occ - 2016 total cleared contract volume reached 4.17 billion contracts, a one percent decrease from 2015 volume of 4.21 billion contracts Source text for Eikon:
* Success Guarantee entered into JV agreement with Shengshi Success Investment
BOSTON, Jan 25 State Street Corp executives on Wednesday moved to soften the blow of losing $1 trillion in BlackRock assets to a rival by saying the move was not part of a broader trend.
MOSCOW, Jan 25 President Vladimir Putin told trading giant Glencore, Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, and Italian bank Intesa their businesses in Russia would be successful after they took part in the privatisation of a stake in Rosneft.