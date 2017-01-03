Jan 3 Kowa Pharmaceuticals America Inc
* Kowa Pharmaceuticals America Inc announces agreement with
CymaBay Therapeutics to license gout compound
* Kowa Pharmaceuticals America - will license product from
CymaBay, which has completed a combined 17 phase 1 and phase 2
studies in over 1,100 subjects
* Kowa Pharmaceuticals America - CymaBay will receive
pre-specified milestone and sales-related payments
* Kowa Pharmaceuticals America - under terms of agreement,
co will manage Phase 3 clinical development program for
arhalofenate
* Kowa Pharmaceuticals America - under terms of agreement,
co will commercialize arhalofenate upon approval of arhalofenate
in combination with febuxostat in U.S.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: