Jan 4 Agile Therapeutics Inc

* Agile Therapeutics announces positive top-line phase 3 results

* Agile Therapeutics Inc - company plans to resubmit nda in first half of 2017

* Agile Therapeutics-secure was conducted to address issues raised by u.s. Food and drug administration in its 2013 complete response letter to company

* Says resubmission of twirla new drug application expected to address fda's complete response letter

* Agile Therapeutics Inc - believes its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to meet its operating requirements through end of 2017

* Agile Therapeutics Inc - twirla was generally well tolerated and had an overall favorable safety profile

* Agile Therapeutics - plans to prepare its response to fda's crl, which will also include information relating to manufacture of twirla requested by FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: