Jan 3 J M Smucker Co
* The J.M. Smucker Company announces a limited voluntary
recall on certain lots of canned cat food due to low levels of
thiamine (Vitamin B1)
* J M Smucker - issue related to the recall was disCovered
by quality assurance team during review of production reCords at
manufacturing facility
* J M Smucker Co - no illnesses related to recall have been
reported to date and product is being recalled out of an
abundance of caution
* J M Smucker Co says affected product was distributed to a
limited number of retail customers from December 20 through
January 3, 2017
