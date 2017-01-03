Jan 3 AltaGas Ltd
* AltaGas announces positive FID on Canada's first West
Coast propane export terminal
* AltaGas Ltd - executed long-term agreements securing land
tenure along with rail and marine infrastructure on Ridley
Island
* AltaGas Ltd says will proceed with construction, ownership
and operation of Ridley export terminal
* AltaGas Ltd -Ridley export terminal will be designed to
ship 1.2 million tonnes of propane per year and is estimated to
cost approximately $450 - $500 million
* AltaGas Ltd - along with FID, AltaGas will be offering a
third party option to take an equity position of up to 30
percent in Ridley export terminal
* AltaGas - expects to underpin at least 40 percent of
Ridley export terminal throughput under tolling arrangements
with producers and other suppliers
