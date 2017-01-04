BRIEF-Microsoft appoints Kevin Scott as chief technology officer
* Scott joins Microsoft's senior leadership team, reporting directly to Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella
Jan 4 Pope Resources A Delaware LP
* Pope resources closes $381 million timber fund
* Subsidiary, Olympic Resource Management with $381 million of committed capital, 15% of which, will be co-invested by Pope Resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada Transport Minister Garneau says government has long supported Keystone pipeline, Ottawa has not heard anything formal from Trump admin on Keystone as far as he is aware
* Co, OTG announced plans to expand dining, retail experience in United's terminals at George Bush intercontinental airport in Houston