UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 4 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd :
* Says for Q4 FY 16-17, co will target to achieve a volume sale of 3.7 million versus 3.3 million achieved in Q3 of FY16
* Says qtrly volume growth driven by passenger cars, good growth in tractors and truck segment
* Says CV segment is witnessing very good demand for Q4 and will surely negate demonitisation impact
* Portfolio growth of heavier wheels is getting into high double digit and will surely give its impact on co's Q4 financial perfoimance Source text: bit.ly/2hQUuQu Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources