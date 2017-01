Jan 4 Yes Bank Ltd

* Yes Bank Ltd says Sterlite Power achieves financial closure for transmission project; Yes Bank underwrites project finance facility of INR 800 crores

* Yes Bank - project to be commissioned by SPV; entails 170 km transmission line

* Yes Bank Ltd says got financial closure by finance facility for 15 years for project