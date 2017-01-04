BRIEF-Onxeo completes enrollment in phase III study of Livatag for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma
* Onxeo completes enrollment in phase III study of Livatag for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma
Jan 4 ALK Abelló :
* Upgrades guidance as company continued to benefit from temporary and favourable competitive situation in Southern Europe
* Total FY revenue is now estimated at about 3 billion Danish crowns ($420.27 million), up from previously expected more than 2.9 billion crowns, Q4 growth is expected at about 10 pct (previously: "low organic growth")
* FY revenue in base business is now expected to grow organically by about 25 pct in local currencies (previously: more than 20 pct)
* FY EBITDA before special items is now expected to be more than 700 million crowns (previously: more than 650 million crowns)
* Q4 revenue 2.2 million euros ($2.37 million) versus 2.7 million euros year ago
Jan 24 President Donald Trump's nominee to run the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told a U.S. panel on Tuesday that he wants to ensure people with pre-existing conditions have access to health insurance, though he did not specify how.