UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 4 Hilton Food Group Plc :
* Hilton to form joint venture with Portugal's leading food retailer
* Announce signing of a 50/50 JV agreement with Sonae Modelo Continente for supply of range of packaged beef, lamb, veal and pork products to sonae stores in Portugal
* Hilton will work alongside sonae to redevelop production facilities of its packing and sourcing subsidiary Sonae Centro Processamento Carnes
* Joint venture will be named SOHI Meat Solutions
* Redevelopment of production facility is expected to be completed by end of Q2 2017
* Facility will require an initial investment of 22 million euros, financed principally by joint venture partners.
* Hilton's share of investment will be financed primarily by debt
* Hilton's share of investment will be financed primarily by debt

* Board expects new facility to be earnings enhancing in 2017.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources