BRIEF-Torchmark announces intent to delist from London Stock Exchange
* Torchmark corporation announces its intent to delist from london stock exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 4 Greentown China Holdings Ltd :
* From January to December 2016, Greentown Group recorded contracted sales of approximately rmb95.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signature of a new CPI (property development contract) in Seine-Saint-Denis Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - Spain issued a 9 billion euro ($9.7 billion) 10-year bond on Tuesday, drawing just over 34 billion in demand from investors as appetite for euro-denominated sovereign debt showed no sign of easing.