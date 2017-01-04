UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 4 Funcom NV :
* Received from KGJ Investment S.A. SICAV-SIF conversion notice with respect to $250,000 of restated and amended convertible loan agreement dated April 13 2016
* After this transaction, no balance will remain under convertible loan
* Total of 2,413,127 new shares in capital of Funcom Will be issued Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources