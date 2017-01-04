Jan 4 Eutelsat :

* Announces launch of two new Ultra HD channels at its popular HOTBIRD video neighbourhood

* Fashion TV's new Ultra HD channel, FTV UHD and Travelxp 4K, world's first 4K travel channel, have concluded multi-year contracts with Eutelsat to leverage HOTBIRD's market-leading penetration into cable and IPTV networks across Europe, Middle East and North Africa Source text: bit.ly/2j3zDXQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)