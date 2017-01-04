BRIEF-Linn Energy shareholders object to reorganization plan
* Linn Energy shareholders object to reorganization plan; believe shareholder's equity being understated by $4.7 billion
Jan 4 Youbisheng Green Paper AG :
* Insolvency opening and prospective insolvency plan proceedings
* District Court Cologne has decided to open on Jan. 3 insolvency proceedings over the assets of Youbisheng Green Paper Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, Jan 24 India's Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday charged Vijay Mallya, the liquor and aviation tycoon, with having misappropriated a 9 billion rupee ($132 million) loan granted by a government-owned bank, a CBI spokesman said.
NEW YORK, Jan 23 Peabody Energy Corp's plan to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy faces a "material risk" that the U.S. coal producer could suffer a $1 billion revenue loss due to a disputed lease at the world's largest coal mine, according to an objection filed to its reorganization plan.