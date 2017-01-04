BRIEF-Mauna Kea Technologies Q4 revenue down at 2.2 million euros
* Q4 revenue 2.2 million euros ($2.37 million) versus 2.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 4 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Says Sun Pharma announces positive topline results of confirmatory phase-3 clinical trial for Seciera for treatment of dry eye
* Says Seciera meets primary and key secondary endpoints in pivotal trial
* Says Seciera shows efficacy at 12 weeks of treatment
* Says adverse events reported in the trial were mild to moderate in nature and similar to other approved drugs in the category
* Says Sun Pharma is developing Seciera for global markets
* Says efficacy and safety endpoints in these trials compared favorably to other formulations of cyclosporine a with the advantage of early onset
* After 12 weeks of treatment, Seciera showed statistically significant improvement in the primary end point
* In 12 week, multicenter, vehicle controlled phase 3 confirmatory study, 744 dry eye patients were treated either with Seciera, or vehicle
* Several key secondary endpoints showed statistically significant improvements compared to vehicle with some showing even earlier onset of action Source text: bit.ly/2hRWEiZ Further company coverage:
