Jan 4 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc :
* Aptevo therapeutics resumes IXINITY
manufacturing; anticipates re-entering the market in the second
quarter of 2017
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - anticipates that new supply of
IXINITY will be available beginning in Q2 of 2017
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc- anticipate several important
milestones, beginning first with reintroduction of IXINITY in
market
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc says in addition, we anticipate
seeing preliminary data readouts from 2 clinical-stage programs
in 2017
* "expect to have new IXINITY supply available for patients
beginning as early as Q2 of 2017
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - anticipate seeing preliminary
data readouts from 2 clinical-stage programs in 2017
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc- preliminary data from combination
studies with otlertuzumab is anticipated in second half of 2017
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc says first, preliminary results
from ongoing dose-escalation phase 1 study of MOR209/es414
should be available in mid-2017
