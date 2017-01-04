Jan 4 Sears Holdings Corp :
* Sears Holdings obtains $500 million secured loan facility
* Sears Holdings Corp - entered into a $500 million
committed secured loan facility maturing in July 2020
* $321 million was funded under loan facility on Jan 4 and
up to an additional $179 million may be drawn by borrowers in
future
* Sears Holdings Corp - entities affiliated with ESL
Investments Inc are lenders under loan facility
* Sears Holdings Corp - loan facility is secured by
mortgages on 46 real properties owned by company's subsidiaries
* Sears Holdings Corp - loan facility will be secured by
additional real properties if remaining $179 million loan
commitment is drawn
* Sears Holdings Corp -facility intended to provide co with
liquidity to fund operations while initiates process to market,
sell portfolio of real estate assets
* Sears Holdings Corp - loan facility bears interest at a
rate of 8% per annum and is guaranteed by company.
