Jan 4 Motoricus SA :

* Its unit, Motoricus.com Sp. z o.o. (Motoricus.com), sells all its 50 shares owned in Motoricus Motorsport Sp. z o. o. for 20,000 zlotys ($4,770)

* Motoricus.com also disposes of its 500 shares held in HBZ Sp. z o.o. for 25,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1935 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)