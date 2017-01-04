UPDATE 5-BT's Italy scandal deepens and UK slows, wiping $10 bln off shares
* Sees slowdown in UK public sector work (Adds Italian prosecutor)
Jan 4 Koninklijke BAM Groep NV :
* Chosen as construction partner to modernise UK antarctic infrastructure
* Long-term UK partnership will last between 7-10 years and is worth an estimated approximately 120 million euros ($125.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9557 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees slowdown in UK public sector work (Adds Italian prosecutor)
* Generali jumps on takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
BERLIN, Jan 24 Volkswagen said it will halt production at one of its biggest auto-making factories in Germany on more days than originally planned because of shrinking demand for the Passat saloon and estate models.