BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019
Jan 4 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission-
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission- Toshiba recalls about 83,000 laptop computer battery packs due to burn and fire hazards
* U.S. CPSC-Expanded recall involves panasonic lithium-ion battery packs installed in 41 models of toshiba satellite laptops
* U.S. CPSC - toshiba received 5 reports of battery pack overheating, melting, including 1 additional report since first recall
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says no injuries have been reported.
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.
