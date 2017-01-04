BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 4 BMW of North America LLC
* BMW of North America LLC says in total, BMW group in U.S. (BMW and Mini combined) reported december sales of 37,493 vehicles, a decrease of 5.4 percent Source - bit.ly/2j51uXU Further company coverage:
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)