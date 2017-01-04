BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 4 Boeing Co :
* Boeing, Travel Service finalize order for five additional 737 MAXs
* Czech Airline to receive 30 direct purchased and leased 737 max airplanes starting in 2018
* Finalized an order for five 737 8 MAX airplanes, valued at $550 million at current list prices Source text (bit.ly/2jahNqi) Further company coverage:
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)