UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 5 Nikkei:
* Toray Industries to spend 5 billion yen to 6 billion yen on construction of one of the world's largest plants for processing bagasse in Thailand
* Toray industries will form a JV with Japan's Mitsui Sugar in bangkok this month, with Toray owning 67% and Mitsui Sugar holding 33% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources