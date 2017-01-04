Jan 5 Nikkei:

* Toray Industries to spend 5 billion yen to 6 billion yen on construction of one of the world's largest plants for processing bagasse in Thailand

* Toray industries will form a JV with Japan's Mitsui Sugar in bangkok this month, with Toray owning 67% and Mitsui Sugar holding 33%